Smoke impacting Lake Tahoe; Thunderstorms return to forecast

Lake Tahoe is hardly seen on Saturday morning through smoke from wildfires from Zephyr Cove. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires north and south of Lake Tahoe is impacting the basin the past two days and thunderstorms will return to the forecast starting next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno said smoke from the Tamarack, Dixie, Fly and Bootleg wildfires will continue to bring hazy skies along with poor air quality to the region. Visibility reductions below 3 miles have occurred over the past few days and many air quality reports were in the unhealthy to hazardous categories.

The service said lighter winds on Saturday will result in worsening smoke and haze, along with a downward trend in air quality for the weekend.

The air quality Saturday morning on the South Shore is showing as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The high temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to high 80s.

The service is forecasting the return of possible thunderstorms starting on Monday and lasting through Friday.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance after 11 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.