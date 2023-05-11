Smoke may be visible from prescribed burning at Turtle Rock Park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The commitment of Alpine County residents in creating defensible space is evident based on the size of the biomass pile at Turtle Rock Park.
The county and our partners would like to commend the residents for their diligence in creating and maintaining defensible space. Alpine County is actively working on disposal of the biomass pile at Turtle Rock Park, which will include using the Burnboss equipment and potentially pile burning.
Please be aware you may see smoke in the area in the coming weeks and prescribed fire signs along the road indicating burning is taking place. There is no need to report these activities to 911, there will be water and volunteers on site to manage the operation. Burning will be conducted on allowable burn days and in accordance with air quality and fire mitigation measures.
For more information, contact wildfire@alpinecountyca.gov or call Clint Celio at 530-694-2140.
