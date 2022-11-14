Smoke may be visible this week from pile burning at Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — Smoke may be visible this week at Lake Tahoe from prescribed burning.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District will conduct pile burning operations starting Monday, Nov. 14, that will last through the week. Pile burning will commence Monday at the North Tahoe Public Utility District “Gentry” Property located alongside California State Route 267 and on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista.

These piles were made in 2019 and 2020 as part of a forest thinning project to reduce the potential for extreme fire behavior and improve forest health, the district said in a news release.Small or unhealthy trees were cut along with shrub vegetation and this material was stacked in piles for burning. The piles have cured and are ready to be burned on a total of 137 acres in the two locations.

“The recent snow and favorable conditions this week allow us to complete this forest thinning project,” the release said.

The district said burning will produce smoke that may linger for about a week but that the current weather report is looking favorable mid-week to help transport smoke away.

“Please notify anyone who may be sensitive to smoke,” the district said. “Indoor air filters work well to provide relief during smoky conditions. Smoke is a short term impact for a long-term gain in reducing hazardous and unhealthy fuels in our forest. Thinned forests allow for quicker and more effective fire suppression, and your patience with smoke and the temporary park closure to accomplish this important work are appreciated. Thank you for the efforts to achieve or maintain defensible space for yourself and your neighborhood. We are all in this fire fight together. As they say, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”For more information, visit tahoelivingwithfire.com .

Provided/NTFPD