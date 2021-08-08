Smoke may dissipate briefly Sunday at Tahoe, but expected to return

A view of Lake Tahoe looking south from Dollar Point on the North Shore. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin may get a break from wildfire smoke Sunday afternoon, but officials say it will likely be short-lived.

The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement Sunday morning that smoke from the Dixie Fire to the north of Tahoe, along with other fires west of the Sierra, will continue to produce smoke, haze, reduced air quality and visibility in the basin especially in the morning hours.

Air quality is unhealthy Sunday morning all around Lake Tahoe according airnow.gov .

Wind gusts on Sunday afternoon should strengthen enough to disperse the smoke more effectively from Tahoe and south into the eastern Sierra, the service said but added that the break will be short with weather pattern simulations favoring the smoke returning to much of the area by Monday morning.

Officials advise limiting outdoor activities or make other plans altogether, keep on the air conditioner with the fresh air intake closed as well as windows, pay attention to the air quality at airnow.gov and follow advice from doctors.

Aside from the smoke, high temperatures have been about average for the time of year with mid to high 80s expected throughout the week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 40s.

A chance of thunderstorms enters the forecast on Wednesday and are expected to last through Friday.