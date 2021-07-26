Smoke, thunderstorms forecast through the week for Lake Tahoe

A view Monday morning of Lake Tahoe from Heavenly Mountain Resort. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Widespread, thick smoke mainly from a massive wildfire in Northern California is impacting air quality and thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Monday that said smoke will continue to impact the region, however, conditions may improve somewhat during the day.

“There will be periods late in the day where air quality could improve somewhat around Reno-Tahoe and the Eastern Sierra,” the statement said. “However, for the most part you should expect poor air quality to persist, especially at night and in the mornings.”

Officials recommend limiting the duration of outdoor activities.

Thunderstorms forecast throughout the week will also play a role in smoke intensity due to both rainfall chances for ongoing fires and erratic winds. Officials said forecasting smoke is more difficult this week.

A solid monsoon moisture surge will bring increasing thunderstorm chances to the area with the highest chance on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with somewhat less chances on Tuesday and Thursday, the service said. Thunderstorms are possible late tonight into daybreak Tuesday.

The service said there is a potential for heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding on burn scars.

“It only takes 5-10 minutes of heavy rains to result in debris flows on these burn areas,” the service said.

Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

The high temperature should reach into the mid 80s on Monday before significantly dropping to the mid 70s on Tuesday with mid to high 70s for the rest of the week and through the weekend.