Snacking: How to prevent the serious risk to your dog

With school back in session, afternoon snacks at home are common. This also means your dog’s nose will be in overdrive with the tempting scents of potato chips, pretzels, cookies, trail mix and other popular snack foods. This is because your dog’s nose is their primary way of experiencing and interacting with their world.

The packaging your dog or pet’s food and treats come in also poses a potential risk. Even single-serving snack bags can be dangerous for smaller dogs that can fit their head inside the package. According to a 2021-2023 Prevent Pet Suffocation survey, chip bags posed the greatest threat at 47%, followed by the pet’s own food bag.

Where are the Risks?

The risk of your pet suffocating comes from common food packaging already in your home, including kitchen cupboards, bedrooms, dining rooms, trash in the kitchen and garage, yards and vehicles, as well as on coffee tables and counters, and in purses and backpacks.

Risky packaging includes the following and more:

~ Dog Food Bags/Liners ~ Chip, Pretzel, other Snack Bags

~ Dog Treat Bags/Liners ~ Cereal/Cookie Bags

~ Wide-mouth Water Bottles ~ Used plastic freezer food bags

~ Empty Tin Cans ~ Single Serving Snack Bags

~ USPS Mailers: Tear/Water-Resistant Polyethylene, Bubble, etc.

How Does it Happen?

Snacks are packaged in a strong, mylar-like material (think of a balloon) to keep them fresher.

But when your dog (or pet) is driven by its curious nose to stick its head inside the empty snack bag for leftover crumbs, a vacuum-like seal around the neck can be created as the dog breathes and it can become impossible for them to remove the bag from around their head.

Sadly, an unwanted and tragic outcome can occur in mere minutes. 50% of pet suffocation occurred with owners at home.

Prevention is Key: 6 Safety Tips

1. Keep all plastic bags, dog food/treat bags and snack bags high out of your dog’s reach or behind a child-proofed cabinet.

2. Immediately put chips/snacks/pet food in resealable, rigid plastic containers.

3. Remove all chip/snack/food/fast food bags and drink cups from your vehicle.

4. Keep all trash can lids tightly sealed, locked or behind a child-proofed cabinet.

5. Put lids back on jars/containers and properly dispose.

6. Cut/destroy all chip, snack, food and mailing packages after use to prevent pet suffocation. Even local wildlife can be at risk.

Even the most well-trained dog can be instinctually driven by its curious nose when it comes to tempting scents and find themselves in serious trouble.

Pet suffocation is preventable with awareness!

Educate yourself, your family and friends to keep our beloved animal companions safe and protected!

To learn more, go to PreventPetSuffocation.com .