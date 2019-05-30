Sierra Nevada College president retiring after 30 years in higher education

Alan Walker served as president of SNC Tahoe from September of 2015 to May of 2019.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sierra Nevada College announced on Wednesday that after more than 30 years of service and leadership in public higher education, President Alan Walker will retire effective May 26.

Ed Zschau has been selected by the Board of Trustees to serve as interim president effective May 27.

“During a challenging period for smaller colleges in America, Dr. Walker brought financial stability to SNC Tahoe, growing its circle of friends, partners, and donors,” SNC Tahoe Chairman Atam Lalchandani said in a press release. “Dr. Walker’s unique history with extension campuses, his commitment and attention to financial integrity, and his enthusiasm for education and college athletics in our glorious outdoor community came at the right time for the college. We thank Dr. Walker for his service to SNC Tahoe and wish him and his wife Debbie a healthy and rewarding retirement.”

Walker noted: “I have been honored to work with colleagues and students here at SNC Tahoe as well as the generous community members in Northern Nevada, and take pride in what we have achieved together in academics, the arts, student leadership, community service, athletics, student entrepreneurship, and innovation. I will depart with pride having served here, and with best wishes for continued success for future generations of Eagles, as well as for all SNC Tahoe faculty, staff, and alumni.”

During his four years as president, SNC Tahoe rolled out an the SNC Extension program to offer SNC Tahoe degrees on the campuses of Lake Tahoe Community College and Truckee Meadows Community College. His financial discipline, along with the joint efforts of faculty, staff and generous donors, has considerably strengthened SNC Tahoe’s balance sheet, according to the college.

“SNC Tahoe is extremely fortunate that Dr. Ed Zschau has agreed to volunteer his time as interim president, providing a seamless leadership transition as we search for the next permanent president,” Lalchandani said.

Zschau offered to serve as interim until the permanent president takes office. The board accepted his offer.

Zschau led technology companies for 17 years. He founded System Industries in 1969 and as its CEO led the company to its successful IPO in 1980.

In the 1990s, he served as the general manager of the IBM Storage Systems Division.

Zschau has 30 years of university teaching experience in the business schools at Stanford and Harvard and in the engineering schools at Princeton, Caltech, and the University of Nevada, Reno, according to the college.

He represented the Silicon Valley area of California in the U.S. Congress for two terms in the early 1980s.

Zschau earned an AB in philosophy at Princeton and MBA, MS, and Ph.D. degrees at Stanford.

He and his wife Jo reside in Genoa, Nevada.