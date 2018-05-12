Sierra Nevada College Tahoe graduates 1st class from LTCC extension

With the 2018 commencement season in full-swing, a quiet group of four students has received bachelor's degrees.

These four are different because they achieved their four-year educational goal without leaving their families, work and homes in South Lake Tahoe. They completed their degrees on the campus of Lake Tahoe Community College.

The SNC@LTCC program is a part of Sierra Nevada College's Project Eagle. Project Eagle has opened community college extension centers in Reno and South Lake Tahoe to offer students a seamless pathway to a four-year degree without the disruption that transferring to another institution can cause.

Geared toward working students who have ties to home and community, SNC@LTCC allows LTCC students to explore the expanded opportunity that a four-year degree brings, without the expense and disruption of leaving the South Shore.

A generous donation from Robert and Robin Holman along with a gift of support services from the KAP Group in Reno made it possible for Lindsay Lipp to complete her degree. She did so in just over three years from the LTCC campus.

A 12-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, Lipp, like so many, delayed her education for her two children and her work.

"Just being able to stay in Tahoe," was key for Lindsay. "We have a house here. My kids are here. Being able to take [my children] to school and pick them up from school, and come here to do work made all the difference."

With her bachelor's in hand, Lindsay has been accepted to the MBA program at the University of Nevada, Reno.

