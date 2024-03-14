SNL’s Tracy Morgan to perform at Bally’s

Tracy Morgan is coming to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Tracy Morgan, a stand-up comic, actor and author with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will make a stop at Bally’s Lake Tahoe on March 23 as part of his nationwide No Disrespect Tour. Morgan is known for starring on seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning 30 Rock.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Morgan’s paid stand-up gig started in the late 1980s when he was a teenager in Brooklyn.

After the sudden loss of his best friend, Morgan reflected on their conversations.

“He would say to me, ‘Yo, Tracy, man, you should be doing comedy’, ” Morgan said in 2009. “A week later, he was murdered. And that for me, that was like my Vietnam. I had my survival guilt when I started to achieve success. Why I made it out and some guys didn’t.”

Then Morgan followed his best friend’s advice, stopped drug dealing and began earning money performing comedy on the streets.

Morgan’s life drastically changed. Now he is a well respected comedian.

He earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role on Saturday Night Live. He was a cast member from 1996 to 2003. Morgan created “Astronaut Jones” and “Brian Fellows.”

Morgan was in four seasons of TBS’ The Last OG, which he executive produced, and Amazon’s Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Jermaine Fowler.

Morgan played “Tracy Jordan” and appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock. Morgan received an Emmy Nomination in the Supporting Actor category for the hit variety show. Morgan was nominated several times for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award.

For tickets, go to https://www.ticketmaster.com/tracy-morgan-stateline-nevada-03-23-2024/event/17005F92DBDD877D