Sno-Flake Drive-In to celebrate 6 decades with 61 cent cones

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe mainstay Sno-Flake Drive-In is inviting the community to join them in celebrating their 60th birthday.

The Sno-Flake opened its doors on July 19, 1961 and has been serving burgers and ice cream since.

Current owner Leon Kochackis and wife Nicole Mare bought the restaurant in 2018 but Kochackis had his eye on it long before then.

He has been visiting Tahoe since the 1970s and his children grew up getting ice cream at Sno-Flake. So when it went on the market, he jumped on the opportunity.

“It was for sale, I brought my wife up here and she fell in love,” Kochackis said.

Since purchasing the building, he does some kitchen upgrades and did some work freshening up the restaurant. However, the menu has remained exactly the same since it opened, something Kochackis is proud of.

To celebrate its 60th birthday, Sno-Flake is selling 61 cent ice cream cones all day (cash only) on Monday, July 19. Kochackis said he expects a couple hundred customers but he’s ready.

“I love Tahoe, I love the area,” said Kochackis, who is excited to celebrate with the community.