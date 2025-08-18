Snoring in Children May Be Cause for Concern
A good night’s sleep is as important for your child as a hearty breakfast. Without enough shut-eye, your child is more likely to struggle in school, on the playing field, and at home.
Snoring can disrupt a child’s sleep and make it hard to fall into a deep sleep cycle. If your child snores or is restless during the day, it may be a sign of something more serious.
Symptoms of a sleep obstruction or disorder often start during a child’s first few years. They may include:
- Snoring or difficulty breathing during sleep
- Sweating or odd movements while sleeping
- Chronic congestion
- Daytime tiredness
- Aggressive or hyperactive behavior
- A rib cage that turns inward during inhalation
- In infants, a slow heartbeat and frequent acid reflux
If your child has difficulty breathing during sleep, a sleep study may be recommended by your child’s primary care provider to check for obstructive sleep apnea or sleep-disordered breathing.
More commonly, a child’s snoring may be caused by larger tonsils or adenoids. This can cause an obstruction in your child’s throat when they are asleep. An ear, nose, and throat specialist can assess your child and determine if a tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy, or another solution is the right treatment plan for your child.
Dr. Alex Manteghi is a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physician and has completed a pediatric fellowship. He specializes in surgical and nonsurgical treatments for pediatric and adult patients. Learn more about pediatric ENT services by calling 530.543.5815 or visiting BartonHealth.org.
