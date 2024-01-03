Snow accumulating with more on the way
LAKE TAHOE, Calif/Nev. – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area through early Thursday morning at the latest. As of Wednesday morning, the storm has brought an average of 4 – 8 inches of snow in the area since the advisory began Tuesday night.
The Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass measured 10.8 inches of snowfall from the storm Wednesday morning.
The weather service expects 2 – 8 more inches of heavy snow on the west slopes just east of Lake Tahoe through tonight. They advise it could impact travel to and from Lake Tahoe over Sierra passes. The storm will become less intense as it makes its way over the Sierra Crest and hits the Lake Tahoe area.
They advise if you must travel, to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle.
The weather service expects a break from storm conditions Thursday before another round of storms start again on Friday. They expect another 1 -2 inches of snow to fall on Friday and warn drivers of slick roads on Friday’s commute.
Storms on Saturday and Sunday could deliver 6 – 8 inches of snow around 7,000 feet and 18 inches along the Sierra Crest.
For latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website, or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website.
