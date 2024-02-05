Snow closes certain schools, expected to fall through morning
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Nev./Calif. – Area ski resorts are reporting between 20 and 30 inches of snow from the weekend storm.
Wind speeds were recorded as high as 162 miles per hour in the Tahoe region.
It has many agencies warning about the morning commute and closing certain schools. In person operations at the University of Nevada, Reno have been suspended for Monday, Feb. 5, including University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus. Sierra College has also closed today.
All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are open.
The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings will remain in effect in the Greater Tahoe Area until 10 a.m. this morning. Moderate to heavy snow showers will continue with wind gusts. The service warns Monday travel could be hazardous.
For latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website, or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website.
