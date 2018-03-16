UPDATED: Snow day for Lake Tahoe schools; Lake Tahoe Community College open today

UPDATE: This post has been updated to include information on Sierra Nevada College.

Some schools at Lake Tahoe are closed Friday due to a winter storm that continues to dump snow in the Sierra.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove Elementary School in Douglas County are closed on South Shore. All other Douglas County School District schools (excluding Whittell High School, which is closed on Fridays) are open Friday with no delays, however, any weather-related tardies will be excused for all schools today, according to the district.

Washoe County School District, which includes public schools in Incline Village, also is closed Friday.

Lake Tahoe Community College is open today in South Lake Tahoe, while Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village is closed Friday.

“Roads and parking lots on campus have been cleared, and all departments and offices will be open during normal business hours,” Diane Lewis, LTCC marketing and communications director, said in an email. “Please use caution and take your time while driving to, from, and around campus, and use caution while walking. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day.”

