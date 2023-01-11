Snow day for South Tahoe schools on Wednesday; Incline students to study from home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to weather all classes have been canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Douglas County School District.

Incline Village schools will engage in online learning from home.

LTUSD said in a statement on Tuesday evening, “We have been assessing our community roads and campuses this evening after our heavy rains and snow yesterday and today. After much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow.”

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory in place Wednesday that lasts for 12 hours, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The service is expecting 2 to 5 inches of snow at lake level and 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet.