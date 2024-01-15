Snow expected only along the Sierra Crest: Prepare for above-average temperatures

The storm this past weekend sent 90 mph winds rushing through I80 and brought significant snowfall to ski resorts across the basin. Palisades: 14-17 inches at the top; Northstar: 9 inches; Heavenly: 5 inches; Kirkwood: 10 inches; Mount Rose: 4-6 inches.

Notably, Donner saw 9 inches, Incline 4 and a half, and Tahoma 2 and a half.

This upcoming week, Tahoe will mostly see rain with a possible six inches of snow around Donner Pass, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Upper-air analysis reveals the formation of a ridge over the western US, causing freezing fog and low-level clouds affecting numerous valley areas. Upper-air analysis reveals the formation of a ridge over the western US this morning, causing light northerly flow across the region.

High clouds in far western NV are currently preventing fog/low clouds for the Sierra Front, but this is expected to change around 4 a.m., with chances increasing through late morning. The potential for fog/low clouds persists on Tuesday morning as the ridge remains settled over the western US. Light showers may occur over the Sierra and northeast CA as early as late Tuesday morning, with a 25% chance.

On Tuesday afternoon, an upper-level low moving into the Pacific Northwest will flatten the ridge, allowing warm moisture to be transported into the region. Ridge-level winds are expected to intensify late Tuesday morning as an upper jet aligns over the region, reaching peak gusts overnight at around 80-100 mph. Elevated ridge winds will continue through Wednesday, with breezy southwesterly winds reaching valleys by Wednesday afternoon.

The primary precipitation band is anticipated to arrive by Tuesday afternoon and conclude by late Wednesday morning. Snow levels will be higher (8000-8500 feet, possibly up to 9000 feet), limiting accumulation to the high Sierra (2-6 inches above 8000 feet). Liquid totals are expected to be highest along the Sierra crest (0.75-1″), with a sharp gradient east of the crest due to rain shadowing (0.25-0.5″ west of US-395, 0-0.1″ east of US-395).

Forecasts suggest the ridge will redevelop over the western US from Wednesday afternoon through the end of the workweek, maintaining above-average temperatures and dry conditions, with the possibility of additional warm Pacific storms increasing over the weekend.

A closer look at this week: