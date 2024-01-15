Snow expected only along the Sierra Crest: Prepare for above-average temperatures
The storm this past weekend sent 90 mph winds rushing through I80 and brought significant snowfall to ski resorts across the basin. Palisades: 14-17 inches at the top; Northstar: 9 inches; Heavenly: 5 inches; Kirkwood: 10 inches; Mount Rose: 4-6 inches.
Notably, Donner saw 9 inches, Incline 4 and a half, and Tahoma 2 and a half.
This upcoming week, Tahoe will mostly see rain with a possible six inches of snow around Donner Pass, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Upper-air analysis reveals the formation of a ridge over the western US, causing freezing fog and low-level clouds affecting numerous valley areas. Upper-air analysis reveals the formation of a ridge over the western US this morning, causing light northerly flow across the region.
High clouds in far western NV are currently preventing fog/low clouds for the Sierra Front, but this is expected to change around 4 a.m., with chances increasing through late morning. The potential for fog/low clouds persists on Tuesday morning as the ridge remains settled over the western US. Light showers may occur over the Sierra and northeast CA as early as late Tuesday morning, with a 25% chance.
On Tuesday afternoon, an upper-level low moving into the Pacific Northwest will flatten the ridge, allowing warm moisture to be transported into the region. Ridge-level winds are expected to intensify late Tuesday morning as an upper jet aligns over the region, reaching peak gusts overnight at around 80-100 mph. Elevated ridge winds will continue through Wednesday, with breezy southwesterly winds reaching valleys by Wednesday afternoon.
The primary precipitation band is anticipated to arrive by Tuesday afternoon and conclude by late Wednesday morning. Snow levels will be higher (8000-8500 feet, possibly up to 9000 feet), limiting accumulation to the high Sierra (2-6 inches above 8000 feet). Liquid totals are expected to be highest along the Sierra crest (0.75-1″), with a sharp gradient east of the crest due to rain shadowing (0.25-0.5″ west of US-395, 0-0.1″ east of US-395).
Forecasts suggest the ridge will redevelop over the western US from Wednesday afternoon through the end of the workweek, maintaining above-average temperatures and dry conditions, with the possibility of additional warm Pacific storms increasing over the weekend.
A closer look at this week:
|Today (Jan. 15): Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.
Tonight (Jan. 15): Clear. Dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
Tuesday (Jan. 16): Mostly cloudy. Dense freezing fog in the morning. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night (Jan. 16): Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 8500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight.
Wednesday (Jan. 17): Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night (Jan. 17): Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.
Thursday And Thursday Night (Jan. 18): Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 25 to 35.
Friday (Jan. 19): Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.
Friday Night (Jan. 19): Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.
Saturday (Jan. 20): Snow and rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.
Saturday Night And Sunday (Jan. 21): Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 46.
