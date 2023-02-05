Snow expected to last until Sunday night, sunny skies during week

The Basin is expected to receive up to nine inches of snow on Sunday.

Provided / Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Snow is expected to continue falling all-day Sunday but sunny skies are on the forecast for the week ahead.

Resorts received fresh snow on Saturday, with Heavenly Lake Tahoe and Mt. Rose Ski Resort both received one foot of new snow, Palisades reporting 10 inches and Homewood reported 14 inches.

The National Weather Service Reno has a winter storm advisory, as well as an avalanche warning in place through Sunday evening.

The Basin is expected to receive about five to nine inches of snow throughout the day.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected in the Basin, with gusts to 80 mph along the Sierra crest. Waves on Lake Tahoe could reach two to four feet.

Avalanche danger is high until Monday morning, even below the treeline.

“A winter storm with strong winds, high-intensity snowfall, and heavy new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas,” the warning states.

Chain control is in effect for all major roads around the Basin.

The advisory lasts until 10 p.m. on Sunday. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with high temperatures up to 38 degrees.