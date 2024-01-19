Snow incoming: Winter weather advisory, storm watch issued back-to-back
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather notifications through early next week.
Starting Friday night through Sunday night, they’ve issued a winter weather advisory. Areas above 6,500 feet can expect 6-12 inches, potentially reaching 12-18 inches in some regions. Wind gusts will potentially reach up 70 miles per hour near Sierra ridges.
The service has also issued an winter storm watch Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Tahoe regions above 7,000 feet can expect 8-12 inches and possibly 12-24 inches in certain areas. Meteorologists expect high winds gusts, up to 70 miles per hour, along Sierra ridges during this time as well.
For latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website, or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website.
