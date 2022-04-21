Snow leads to chain controls, avalanche watch at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow is coming down at Lake Tahoe Thursday morning and chains and/or snow tires are required on all mountain passes, and on all North Shore highways.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather warning in effect through 11 a.m. Friday for heavy snow. The basin on Thursday could receive up to 10 inches of snow, with the mountains above 7,000 feet receiving much more.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has a backcountry avalanche watch in effect through 4 p.m. The center said the winter storm bringing feet of snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity. Heavy snow loading could lead to large, dangerous, destructive avalanches.

“Periods of high avalanche danger may occur Thursday and Friday in the Sierra Nevada between Yuba Pass and Ebbetts Pass, including the greater Lake Tahoe area,” said the advisory and added traveling in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The service said 2-3 feet of snow can be expected above 7,000 feet by Friday afternoon.

Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive with snow tires, from Stateline on U.S. Highway 50 up and over Spooner Summit.

Chains or snow tires are required on Nevada State Route 28 through Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Tahoe City to Tahoma on the West Shore.

A crash on SR-28 near Memorial Point in Washoe County has temporarily blocked the southbound lane as of 6:30 a.m., according to nvroads.com.

Chains are also required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive with snow tires, on all mountain passes including Echo Summit, Kingsbury Grade and Mount Rose Summit.

There are no chain controls in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information on road conditions, visit https://nvroads.com or call 511.