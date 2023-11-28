Snow on horizon for end of week in Tahoe basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – There is a chance of snow for the Tahoe/Truckee area starting Wednesday and sticking around through Saturday, according to a National Weather Service Reno office report.

NWS has a 20% chance of snow starting Wednesday with snow becoming more likely Thursday.

“A couple of fast moving systems will bring light snow to the region late Thursday through Saturday. This may result in some slick roadways at times, especially outside of daylight hours,” the report states

The weather service is expecting 1-2 inches of accumulation on Thursday evening.

On Friday, “the official forecast shows generally less than 1 inches in the lower valleys, 1-3 inches for Sierra valleys and up to 6 inches near the crest ,” the NWS report states.

Highs will increase into the 40s on Sunday, so there is a chance of rain and snow.

“High pressure will return early next week with dry weather and more seasonal temperatures,” the report said.