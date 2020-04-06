Snow showers, rain and sun on tap this week for Lake Tahoe

The webcam Monday morning at Stateline, Nevada.

Provided / Tahoe South

The final stages of a big winter storm are moving through Lake Tahoe.

It snowed all day Sunday, and through the night, and a few more inches may fall Monday into Tuesday before the weather pattern changes.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow showers, mainly Monday afternoon between 2 and 5 p.m., then again later in the evening.

NWS’ winter weather advisory and the Sierra Avalanche Center’s avalanche warning from this weekend, expired early Monday morning.

Caltrans performed avalanche mitigation Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit and the cannon echoed throughout the South Shore.

The showers are expected to last into Tuesday and clear out bringing partly sunny skies.

The low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s giving way to warmer days Wednesday through the end of the week.

NWS is forecasting a 20% chance of rain Wednesday after 11 a.m. with snow levels around 7,500 feet. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 with gusty winds up to 25 mph.

The clouds roll out of the area Thursday and Friday where it’s expected to be sunny and mostly clear with the highs are 55 and lows overnight hovering just above freezing.

The weekend is still a ways away, but it looks like it will be sunny with highs approaching 60.