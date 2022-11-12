Snow showers, strong winds expected Saturday at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow showers are expected to move into the Lake Tahoe Basin this morning spreading into western Nevada and eastern Sierra this afternoon into the evening, officials said Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Reno updated its special weather statement Saturday morning with timing of the incoming storm, and snow amounts that could impact travel wherever it falls.

“Overall, snow totals will be light, with up to 2 inches possible,” the statement said. “Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible where heavier bands develop in the Sierra and portions of western Nevada south of U.S. Highway 50. There is also a chance for lake-enhanced snow bands forming east-southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight. Concentrated snow accumulations within these narrow bands could be as high as 2-4 inches.”

The service said a few light snow showers may continue into Sunday morning with other areas clearing between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight.

The service said the main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. Rain may briefly mix with snow below 5,000 feet this afternoon, but snow is expected at all elevations this morning and later this evening.

Gusty southwest winds are expected to continue today with breezy easterly winds tonight night into Sunday, said the statement.

Winds could gust up to 90 mph and decrease to 40-60 mph on Sunday.