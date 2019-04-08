UPDATE: Snow slide cleared from westbound U.S. 50 near Echo Summit

UPDATE – 2:15 p.m.

Caltrans has cleared snow from the westbound lane of U.S. 50, according to a tweet sent at 2:13 p.m.

Traffic camera footage from the summit shows traffic moving in both directions.

ORIGINAL POST: Snow slide blocking westbound lane of U.S. 50 near Echo Summit

A snow slide is currently blocking the westbound lane of U.S. 50 near Echo Summit.

Caltrans District 3 tweeted about the incident at 1:58 p.m. Transportation department personnel are on the scene, according to the tweet.

This follows several slides on Sunday that closed the highway for nearly 90 minutes.

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.