Update: Emerald Bay to remain closed after snow slide Wednesday morning

Highway 89 will remain closed around Emerald Bay for the next few days, following a snow slide at Eagle Point Campground Wednesday morning.

“It is safety concern for the public and the Caltrans workers,” said Steve Nelson, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 3.

Nelson says the highway will be reopened at Emerald Bay when it’s safe to do so.

The snow slide was 15 feet deep and 160 feet long and closed the highway to traffic Wednesday. No vehicles were damaged by the slide.

Earlier Version: Snow slide closes Highway 89 Wednesday morning

A snow slide on Highway 89 at Emerald Bay blocked traffic in both directions late Wednesday morning, March 21.

The slide occurred at Eagle Point Campground, and it is still unknown if any cars were damaged, according to Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer Steve Nelson.

Nelson says the slide was 15 feet deep and about 160 feet long.

Caltrans is on site, but here is no estimated time when the road will be cleared.

