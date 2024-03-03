Snow sluff temporarily closed U.S. 50
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A sluff near Echo Summit briefly closed U.S. 50 on Sunday March 3. About three feet on snow covered the westbound lane.
The small snow sluff released in the bluffs east of the Summit, not in the avalanche zone. The area has steep rocks and sheds snow naturally.
“There were no injuries and crews were able to clear it quickly, in about a half hour,” said Steve Nelson, Public Information Office, Caltrans District 3. “It’s a common occurrence amplified by the rapid and substantial snowfall. Caltrans plow/patrol trucks are able to handle the majority of these sluffs.”
Nelson warns drivers to remain in their vehicles and wait for officials to clear the roads.
