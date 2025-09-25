Snow sprinkles Mt. Rose

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – We’re only three days into fall but it feels like winter. On Thursday, September 25, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported snow was falling at the summit.

While the snow didn’t last long, it brought excitement for the upcoming winter season.

The National Weather Service Reno Office is calling for precipitation throughout the day on Thursday. Another storm is on the horizon, with scattered storms hitting the basin starting Sunday.

NWS’s 7-day forecast is calling for the rain to continue through Wednesday, with snow at 9500 ft on Tuesday.

According to OpenSnow, “The latest model runs are now showing what could be a decent storm for this time of year around Tuesday the 30, and possibly into the 1 of October. Our blended model forecasts show a decent amount of precipitation possible with this system next week.”

OpenSnow is seeing a chance of snow at even lower elevations than NWS.

“Looking at the storm next week, our snow level forecast graph is showing snow levels dipping close to 8500 ft. Low enough for some snow on the peaks,” said OpenSnow.