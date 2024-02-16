Snow this weekend, followed by heavy snow over holiday
GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Nev./Calif. – The National Weather Service suggests potentially delaying travel with multiple storms forecasted.
They’ve issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. Six inches are expected and at higher elevations, wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
The service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that could produce one to three feet of snow Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night.
They warn slick and hazardous roads could impact Monday morning and evening commutes as well as holiday travel, even warning against travel at all.
“Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary,” the service says, “drive with extreme caution.”
They recommend taking a winter storm kit that includes tire chains, booster cables, flashlights, a shovel, blankets, extra clothing, water, a first aid kit and anything else helpful in the case of becoming stranded.
For latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website, or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website.
