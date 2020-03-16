Snow to continue falling Monday, winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday morning

It snowed all weekend at Lake Tahoe and more is on the way.

The National Weather Service issued another winter storm warning Sunday afternoon that lasts through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The snow is expected to fall periodically throughout the day Monday with possible daytime accumulation reaching 4 to 8 inches and a foot above 7,000 feet, according to the NWS.

Southwest winds will hang out around 15 to 25 mph creating rough water on the lake and gusts will reach up to 50 mph, 80 mph on ridgetops.

Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel has been a mess all weekend with visitors being stuck Sunday in Meyers while trying to leave South Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans closed U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit more than once for avalanche control as the snow fell hard from the evening into the night.

The new roundabout in Meyers was completely filled with westbound traffic. It blocked the flow to the Christmas Valley area, as seen through the highway webcam.

Travel over Echo Summit as of Monday morning is still slow going. Eastbound trucks are being screened four miles east of Placerville and westbound trucks are being screened in Meyers.

Travel will continue to be impacted today as the snow continues to fall.

According to Google maps, it’s taking about 3 hours to get to Sacramento Monday morning from the South Shore.

Chain controls are in effect all around Lake Tahoe, but roads are open.

The morning commute on Monday and Tuesday will be hazardous.

Traveling is not recommended, but if travel is a must, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.