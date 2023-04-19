Snow to record low temps to above average highs, Tahoe seeing it all this week

A view of Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From a few inches of snow to record-breaking lows to above seasonal average high temperatures, Lake Tahoe is seeing a wide range of weather this week.

The low temperature dipped into the mid teens at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in both South Lake Tahoe (14) and Tahoe City (13) which unofficially set records according to data from the National Weather Service in Reno. The previous low in South Tahoe, measured at Lake Tahoe Airport, was 15 set in 2007 and the previous low in Tahoe City, at the Truckee River, was 14 set almost 70 years ago, in 1955.

After a cool day with breezy winds on Wednesday, the thermometer will rise through the weekend.

The high temp on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s, about 15 degrees below seasonal averages but will rise quickly on Thursday (53) before jumping into the 60s on Friday (61) and mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. The record highs for the weekend are in the low 70s according to the weather service.

Gusty winds up to 10 mph will make Wednesday feel much colder.

Seasonal averages for Tahoe are highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.