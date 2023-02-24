Snow, traffic to make driving difficult Friday

Snow is expected to fall all day Friday.

Provided / Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With continuous heavy snow falling, officials are expecting adverse road conditions throughout this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for 4 to 8 inches on Friday in South Lake Tahoe. Above 7000 ft. elevation, 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected to fall near and west of Highway 89, according to a winter weather advisory.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the advisory continued.

Ahead of the heavy snowfall, South Lake Tahoe Police Department posted a warning about driving conditions on their Facebook on Wednesday.

“Make good choices when driving in the snow. Put on your tire chains and know how to use them before you arrive. Put them on the correct tires of your vehicle. Know how to put your car in 4WD. If you’re not comfortable driving in the snow, please stay safe and stay home,” the post stated.

The post continues, suggesting to visit the link on their Facebook for up-to-date road and weather conditions.

Highway 50 and Mt. Rose Highway currently have chain controls in effect.

Highway 80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada State line with no estimated time of re-opening.

The snow is expected to calm this weekend, 1 to 2 inches on Saturday and 2 to 4 inches on Sunday. A heavier storm is expected to roll in on Monday, with new snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches.

To find the latest road conditions, visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php or http://www.nvroads.com .