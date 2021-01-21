Snow, weather pattern shift, in forecast for Lake Tahoe

After a dry couple of weeks, the storm door may finally be opening.

Snow is forecast on multiple days through the end of January for the Lake Tahoe Basin, including a possible significant mid-week storm.

The National Weather Service in Reno said the weather pattern will become more active beginning Friday and will extend into next week where officials expect a couple of storms to move through the region.

A mild storm is expected to hit Tahoe Friday morning that may provide a dusting of snow up to 3 inches with the mountains receiving up to 6 inches. The storm will have moderate wind, up to 25 mph, and is forecast to last into Saturday morning before it blows out and becomes mostly sunny.

The high Friday will be about 36 with the overnight low dropping into the low 20s.

After a mostly clear Saturday, another stronger, colder storm is headed for the basin on Sunday afternoon.

The service said snow is likely after 4 p.m.

The Tahoe Daily Snow is forecasting anywhere from 2-4 inches for lake level and 4-10 inches for the mountains through Tuesday which coincides with the NWS calling for up to a foot of “fluffy” snow.

NWS says unsettled weather will last through the end of the month “with at least two storms of some flavor next week, and another possible next weekend.”

The next, possibly more significant, storm is expected to enter the region as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

But forecasters are having trouble nailing down the forecast with different weather models disagreeing. One model shows a big storm that would be measured in feet while the other is a lot less impressive.

Officials say another storm could drop off the coast next weekend with more mountain snow.

Cold temperatures will accompany the changing weather pattern.

The high temps for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be around 33 at lake level with the lows dropping into the upper teens.

It’s expected to be even colder on Monday with a high of 25 and a low of 15.