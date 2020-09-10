Snowboarder Jeremy Jones stars in environmental documentary

Jeremy Jone is a local to the Reno / Tahoe area.

Provided / Chris Wellhausen

In a search for a united path forward on climate policy through a shared love of the outdoors, Tahoe/Reno pro snowboarder and environmentalist Jeremy Jones stars in Purple Mountains presented by Protect Our Winters.

The new hour-long documentary directed by Josh ‘Bones’ Murphy and produced by Liars & Thieves and Teton Gravity Research premieres in an online event on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Purple Mountains follows Jones’ journey to engage his detractors, consider the future of clean air, clean water and a healthy planet, and search for common ground in the mountains — one voter at a time.

“I’ve always wondered if we’re really as divided as they say we are. We’re still all Americans at the core,” said Jones in a press release. “So I decided there’s only one way to find out; to meet my neighbors and other people who love the outdoors as much as I do and head outside to find where we agree and how we can move forward. With climate action we’re simply asking for policies that offer clean air, clean water and a sustainable future for all people. What I’m searching to learn in this film is ‘Why is that ask so polarizing?’”

Jones’ relationship with the outdoors has become his escape and where his legacy is rooted. Motivated to protect the places he loves, Jones sets out on a physical and philosophical journey to find common ground with others who live to play outdoors across diverse political backgrounds such as in Elko, Nev and other swing states. In the film, he learns their hopes and fears, while walking a mile in their shoes. Purple Mountains navigates America’s divide with a perspective: even though we may disagree about climate policy, our shared values and love of outdoor sports have the power to unite us.

“With the country more divided than ever on issues including climate change, Purple Mountains is a film about stepping outside of our political bubbles and truly listening. It’s about finding common ground through a shared love of the outdoors and sports,” says Murphy in the release. “The film captures Jeremy’s evolution as an athlete, activist, business owner and father, and follows him as he forges toward a common future where clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are the priority.”

Purple Mountains premieres in a special online event followed by a live Q&A with Jones and Murphy at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

To find screenings, RSVP for access to the world premiere, and starting on Sept. 17, stream the film for free at PurpleMountainsFilm.com.