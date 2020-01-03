SnowGlobe ends with less arrests, medical issues than past years

Fans Monday at Snowglobe near the end of the night.

Provided / Mike Peron

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The year ended with the last night of SnowGlobe at South Lake Tahoe and according to a press release from the city, it was a success.

“City staff works hard all year in cooperation with festival organizers,” said City Manager Frank Rush in the press release, “We can always improve, but by the numbers, this was another successful year in part because of that hard work and cooperation between the city and SnowGlobe.”

The final day included 28 citations issued with only two alcohol-related arrests. Throughout the whole event, only four arrests were made, compared to nine last year, according to the police department. Most of the calls related to stolen cell phones.

The event’s medical services crew, RockMed, treated 61 patients during the festival, down from 63 last year and 170 in 2017. Only one person was transported to the hospital.

After the performance ended, crews worked to collect trash and the city only received a few trash related calls.

City staff and event organizers monitored the sound levels at the perimeter of the venue and the readings were generally in the permitted range of 70-85 decibels.

On day three, the city’s telephone hotline and online complaint form received 51 complaints, most were associated with firework noise, very few were about loud music.

In total, there were 118 complaints over the three days of the festival.

To view daily sound monitoring reports, please visit http://www.cityofslt.us/699/ SnowGlobe.