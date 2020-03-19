Snowmobile Tours at Lake Tahoe Adventures in Meyers are open

Lake Tahoe Adventures offers snowmobile trips at Hope Valley.

If you need a little adrenaline rush after being inside for the last few days, you can still book a snowmobile tour with Lake Tahoe Adventures in Meyers.

They will still be doing Snowmobile Tours until further notice.

They offer beginner (Summit) and intermediate tours (Ultimate).

Tours take place outside of Hope Valley.

Tours reach an elevation of 8,500 feet above sea level with expansive Sierra Nevada views.

Call them at 800-490-3995 to check that tours are still in place.

For more information visit http://www.laketahoeadventures.com.