Snowshoe Cocktail Race Series at Camp Richardson winding down

If you go …

One of the greatest athletic challenges in the Tahoe Basin is down to the final two contests.

The second to last Snowshoe Cocktail Race at Camp Richardson is Saturday, March 16.

The free contest, snowshoes included, tests participants' balance, speed and agility.

Racers strap on snowshoes, which are provided at no cost, grab a fully loaded cocktail tray and take off through obstacles up and down the beach outside the Beacon Bar and Grill at Camp Rich.

"The winner is the fastest and driest at the finish. Spill your drinks and you lose," states a press release from Camp Richardson.

Signups start at 5 p.m. with the races beginning at 7.

Recommended Stories For You

Competitors can win prizes ranging from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals.

Prize sponsors include Sierra-at-Tahoe, Blue Dog Pizza, Sunsational Tan Salon, Authentic Wines, Action Watersports, Round Hill Pines Beach Resort and Camp Richardson.

Registration is free for multiple race categories.

The event is open to spectators who want to enjoy the race free from the possibility of hilarious embarrassment.

This year is slightly different from previous years in that a fourth race has been added. The final race of the season will take place Saturday, March 30.

Head to http://www.camprichardson.com/ for information about the races and the resort.