Snowshoe race to honor Tahoe women fighting breast cancer

This year, the annual race is honoring local woman fighting breast cancer and raising funds for a research nonprofit.

Provided / Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club is hosting its annual Eric Nageotte Memorial Fresh Tracks snowshoe race Sunday, Feb. 25 at Camp Richardson.

The nonprofit says, “If you can walk, you can snowshoe!”

The 5K race (or walk) starts at 10 a.m. Participants can register at the Ice Cream Parlor day of. It is $45 to enter. However, anyone who pre-registers online at ultrasignup.com by Feb. 22 receives a $10 discount.

This year, the event raises funds for Metavivor , a research and support organization raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer. This nonprofit was chosen in honor of local Tahoe women fighting the disease including, Rene Gorevin, Kelly Shanahan, and Adrienne Shepard.

The Mountain Sport Center is providing snowshoes for anyone who doesn’t have a pair of their own.

The club says for those who have a competitive spirit, unique handmade age-group awards are three deep.

Participants can enjoy a post-race meal of barbecued sausages, along with veggie chili, fruit, cookies, and cocoa.

You can find more information by visiting tahoemtnmilers.org , emailing tahoecarol@charter.net , or calling 775-901-0560.