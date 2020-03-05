Snowshoe Thompson celebration Friday at Lake Tahoe Golf Course

Ski guide Nina MacLeod reads from a book on Snowshoe Thompson while leading a tour in Hope Valley, across which Thompson traveled to deliver the mail.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 20th Annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration returns to South Lake Tahoe at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Snow or no snow, event activities begin with a guided tour starting at 9:30 a.m. with Norwegian native and longboard ski expert Nina MacLeod, who will also give a longboard ski demonstration if sufficient snow is present. Attendees should bring their own snowshoes and cross country skis.

Other activities include a book signing by Snowshoe Thompson historian and author Frank Tortorich, performances by Nordahl Grieg Leikarring Norwegian dancers, performances by Nevada singer and historian Chris Bayer, a presentation by E Clampus Vitus representative Brandon Wilding of the Snowshoe Thompson Chapter No. 1827 of ECV and a visit from stagecoach driver Charley Parkhurst.

In addition to entertainers and demonstrations, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will have on display a special Snowshoe Thompson exhibit. Other exhibits include those of the Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization, The Snowshoe Thompson Chapter No. 1827 of E Clampus Vitus, Mormon Station State Historic Park, Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, Alpine County Museum and the El Dorado County Historical Society Museum.

The legendary “Mailman of the Sierra” John A. “Snowshoe” Thompson, carried mail between Placerville, California and Genoa, Nevada for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know simply as “skis.”

The 20th Annual Ski & Snowshoe Celebration is a family-friendly event which will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration at 8:30-9 a.m.

The requested donation is $20 per person which includes all activities and lunch. There is no charge for activities for children under 12 years of age who can add lunch for $10. A no-host bar will also be available.

To RSVP most importantly for lunch reservations and for more information, call 530-573-8940 or by email to norskenina@sbcglobal.net.

Lake Tahoe Golf Course is located at 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

This annual event is presented by the Genoa based Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization who are once again partnering with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.