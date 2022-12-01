Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend.

A combination of powerful snowmaking and Mother Nature will allow the resort to open Sky Express, Tamarack Express with Dipper Express to follow.

“Depending on how much snow arrives, the team will be looking to add Comet Express as soon as possible,” said resort spokesman Cole Zimmerman. “Stagecoach Express and its base area is on track to open at the end of next week.”

At Kirkwood Mountain Resort, the focus for the weekend will be snow safety and avalanche mitigation.

“Once the storm cycles pass, the team will then assess terrain expansion as quickly, and safely, as possible,” Zimmerman said. “We ask for additional patience as our crews work hard to expand terrain through these incoming weather conditions, including wind impacts. The three resorts are excited about the weather patterns since opening earlier than anticipated on Nov. 12.”

At Northstar California, coming off the grand opening of the newly upgraded 6-person Comstock Express last weekend, the resort hopes to open Tahoe Zephyr Express soon followed by other key lifts.

“With some of the best early season conditions seen in the last 10 years, the team is hopeful to further add Martis Camp Express and backside terrain before the holidays,” said Zimmerman.

All plans are dependent on conditions.