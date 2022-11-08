Snowy Election Day at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Getting to the polls this Election Day is going to take some extra effort with the brunt of a multi-day snowstorm expected to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin throughout the day.

Drop box locations in South Lake Tahoe are open and polls will follow suit at 8:30 a.m.

Those wishing to drop off ballots can do so at the South Lake Tahoe Library, at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, at Holiday Market at 2977 U.S. Highway 50 or at Grocery Outlet at 2358 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

All drop boxes will be closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There are two voting centers that will be open through 4:30 p.m. where ballots may also be dropped off, at Lake Tahoe Community College on 1 College Drive and at California Conservation Corp in Meyers at 1949 Apache Lane.

According to an El Dorado County Elections officer, early voter turn-out was much lower compared to past mid-term general elections. They said there was a big push towards the end of early voting that could make up some of the difference.

In person turn-out has also been low. As of 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, 156 ballots have been cast at LTCC and 72 have been cast at CCC. Those numbers do not, however, include ballots that have been dropped off in drop boxes.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Nevada. In Douglas County there are five different polling locations including at Kahle Community Center in Stateline. Other locations include the election tent behind the historic courthouse, the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, the Washoe Tribe and Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center.

For voters in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, there are three polling locations according to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, at Aspen Grove Community Center located at 960 Lakeshore Boulevard, at Incline Village Middle School located at 931 Southwood Boulevard and at Incline Village Library at 845 Alder Avenue.

Any Douglas or Washoe voters may cast ballots at any location. Voters may also drop off their paper ballots at any location.