Snowy, icy driving conditions expected this week at Lake Tahoe; Vehicle slides off road Monday morning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Drive slow and stay safe this week at Lake Tahoe.

Snowy, icy conditions were factors in a crash Monday morning on Ski Run Blvd and Needle Peak Rd.

A van appeared to have slid through the intersection heading northbound on Ski Run, towards the lake, about 8 a.m., during a busy time when motorists packed the road headed for Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

Many motorists stopped and offered assistance.

No injuries were apparent.

The roads will likely continue to be slippery this week with snow flurries in the forecast through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

There is a 20% chance of snow Tuesday and 50% chance on Wednesday with up to an inch of snow possible at lake level.

The high temperatures through Friday are not expected to get above freezing. The constant freeze will keep the roads slick.