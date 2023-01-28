Snowy Sunday ahead for Lake Tahoe; Cold temps to follow

A view of South Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s going to be windy and snowy to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe followed by cold temperatures that officials say may be the coldest some areas have seen in a decade.

A cold, winter storm will push into the region early Sunday morning and is expected to last into the evening leading to widespread travel difficulties and could impact the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Reno has in place a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 4 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m. for powdery snow accumulations from 4 to 8 inches in the basin and up to a foot above 7,000 feet.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 mph and up to 70 mph along ridgetops.

The service warns that even light snowfall can cause travel issues and advises to leave early, drive slowly and be wary of slick roads.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The storm system will be out of the area Monday leaving “bitterly” cold temps.

Frigid temperatures will settle into the region behind this storm with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday,” said the service in a statement. “Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold temperatures. It’s also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold.”

Monday’s high in South Lake Tahoe is forecast to be 21 with an overnight low of zero.

Tuesday’s high will struggle to go above freezing while the low rises back to a more normal range of 17.