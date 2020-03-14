Snowy weather has impacted travel, winter storm warning in effect through Monday

Lake Tahoe residents are waking up Saturday morning to a fresh layer of snow.

It’s dark, snowy, windy and the storm isn’t supposed to end until early Monday morning — and then a second wave moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 5 inches overnight and Sierra-at-Tahoe received four. And by the time this story is written, they may double that total.

Travel impacts are being felt on both sides of the lake. Interstate 80 was closed Saturday morning to eastbound traffic while CalTrans cleared a vehicle collision caused by the snowy conditions.

Friday evening there was a small rockslide on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit. Westbound traffic was held while emergency crews cleaned up the road.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area from 7 a.m Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.

A thick layer of heavy snow falling on top of hardpack can create widespread avalanche conditions in the mountains.

“Large, destructive avalanches may occur,” said the press release.

Know before you go and visit http://www.sierrraavalanchecenter.org.

The winter storm warning from NWS remains in effect through 11 a.m. Monday morning.