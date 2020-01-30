City installs solar panels on its hangars at Lake Tahoe Airport

Solar panels have been installed on the city's three hangars at Lake Tahoe Airport.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Solar panels have been installed at Lake Tahoe Airport making the building the city’s first to run entirely off solar power.

The building will start using all solar energy next month.

The is part of the city’s goal to move toward 100% renewable energy made by city council back in 2017.

“We are taking our commitment to energy efficiency seriously,” said Mark Gibbs, Airport Manager in a press release. “This isn’t just an important environmental decision for the city, it’s also a smart financial one. In truth, this is a win-win for everyone.”

The solar panels were installed by Staten Solar and have been installed on the rooftops of the three city-owned hangars at the airport.

The solar panels are expected to provide 95% of the necessary electricity and net the city approximately $520,000 in rental fees and energy savings over the 20-year agreement.

“This is a clear reflection of city council’s desire for our city to do its part for the environment,” said Chris Fiore, Communications Manager. “We have a long way to go, we know that. However, this is the first step in the right direction, and we are excited to see this project completed.”

To learn more about the city’s sustainability goals, visit https://cityofslt.us/498/Sustainability.