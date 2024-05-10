Solar storm could affect Earth-based communications

A severe solar storm could affect high-frequency communications, GPS, power grids and other technology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Friday.

The G4 storm is expected to arrive later today and continue through the weekend as seven coronal mass ejections are on their way toward Earth.

This is the first G4 watch issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center since 2005, with the last category G5 storm over Halloween 2003.

According to the center, the storm is the result of a complex sunspot cluster 16 times the diameter of the Earth. Additional activity is expected.

There is no indication that the storm is related to the temporary disruption in Douglas County’s nonemergency dispatch phone line.

“This disruption solely affects the nonemergency dispatch line and does not impact access to emergency services via 911,” county spokesman Eric Cachinero said. “In the event of an emergency, residents are urged to continue dialing 911 for immediate assistance.”

To address nonemergency concerns or inquiries during this period, individuals are encouraged to utilize alternative contact numbers provided by Douglas County. Residents may reach nonemergency dispatch by calling 775-461-6320 or 775-781-5719.