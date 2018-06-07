Solid Gold Soul begins summer-long residency at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

If you go …

On Thursday, June 14, Harrah's Lake Tahoe welcomes a tribute to classic American soul music to its South Shore Room for a run that will last throughout the summer.

Known as Solid Gold Soul, the tribute stars over 10 musicians who pay homage to iconic artists.

"Twelve amazing performers come alive in high-energy tributes all on one stage: Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Jackie Wilson, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Sam Cooke, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Little Richard, Marvin Gaye and many more!" states a press release from Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

The show's residency continues through Monday, Sept. 3, which provides plenty of time to see this one-of-a-kind production.

"This fast-moving locomotive takes you down memory lane for a trip back to the best soul music from that infectious era of Motown, Stax/Volt, Atlantic and other unforgettable record labels," continues the release.

Performer Bobby Brooks Wilson, son of R&B/soul singer Jackie Wilson and longtime friend of Bruno Mars, leads Solid Gold Soul.

"His adoring fans have dubbed him as 'Mr. Entertainment' from his natural ability to entertain and bring crowds to life," states Wilson's biography.

Solid Gold Soul performances are held Thursdays through Mondays at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $26.95 for children ages 5-12, and $41.95 for adults.

Visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase and learn more.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

