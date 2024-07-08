Some good news: Fourth of July left beaches cleaner than prior year

Volunteers picked up over three tons less trash than last year on the annual July 5 clean up.

Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – The scene from Zephyr Shoals last fourth of July has left an imprint in many minds after volunteers plucked 6,318 pounds of trash from that location alone, making up almost three-quarters of the 8,598 pounds found lake-wide.

The haunting images triggered efforts almost immediately with one goal—don’t let this happen again.

Not long after, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) announced the addition of Zephyr Shoals to the concessionaire there, Aramark Destination. This allowed for more management there, as well as fencing, extra restrooms, more trash receptacles, signs, maps, and increased security.

Tahoe partners continued to collaborate through the Destination Stewardship plan and Litter Summit over the year.

Some actions included organizations like the League to Save Lake Tahoe, ECO-CLEAN Solutions and others presenting a message out ahead of the fourth to create a stewardship narrative of “This is how you Tahoe”.

The narrative received its longed for happy ending, well happier. Although the amount of trash collected was still slightly above the average collected during all past July 5 cleanups, the 1,866 pounds of trash found lake-wide paled compared to the numbers last year.

And Zephyr Shoals, the focus of last year’s mess, looked nothing like it had the year before. In addition to the improvements there, the prohibition of outside alcohol was implemented on the fourth, and extra staff added.

“It was an incredible sight this morning,” ECO-CLEAN Solutions, Katy Jo Caringer told the Tribune on July 5, after the annual 11th annual Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue clean up, “We were genuinely blown away by the minimal litter – just a few items here and there.”

Their beach cleaning robot, BEBOT, had cleaned Zephyr Cove on July 1 and 2, then again on July 5. The trash picked up by the robot the day after the fourth was only about a quarter of the litter it picked up just days prior. The machine rolling on the beach always sparks stewardship conversations and inspires both residents and visitors when it is in action, ECO-CLEAN says.

ECO-CLEAN had used their beach cleaning robot days prior to the July 5 clean up. Provided / Katy Jo Caringer of ECO-CLEAN Solutions

In addition to Aramark’s efforts at the Shoals, ECO-CLEAN believes South Lake Tahoe’s ban on single-use plastics that went into effect in April and their prior styrofoam ban helped by preventing litter from even reaching the beach.

Other initiatives, like the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Blue Beaches program, a new program that provides customized approach to address each individual beach’s challenges during busy seasons proved to be successful as well. It was a part of the changes at the Shoals.

The League says based on the small amount of trash at that location this year, they believe the program was successful.

The reduced trash wasn’t the only cause for celebration. At this year’s 11th annual July 5th clean up, there were a record number of volunteers spanning the over half a dozen clean up sites. The 774 volunteers broke the last record by more than 200.

“Today, we saw clear evidence that people went out of their way to protect Tahoe,” said Marilee Movius, senior community engagement manager for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, pointing to the collaboration of land managers, volunteers, partners, and the tens of thousands of people who spent their holiday on the beach.

“The narrative, ‘This is how you Tahoe,'” Caringer says, “is catching on, encouraging visitors to treat Tahoe like their own home and keep it beautiful year-round.”