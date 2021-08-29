Some South Tahoe residents evacuated, all on alert as Caldor Fire bears down on basin

The red on the map shows mandatory evacuations while the yellow shows are under evacuation warning. (Provided / Cal Fire)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Many have been forced to flee their homes and everyone has been put on warning in South Lake Tahoe and on the West Shore with the Caldor Fire bearing down on the basin.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings have been issued Sunday in multiple counties (View the list of orders and warnings below).

The fire on Sunday exploded beyond dozer lines, burned into another community and flames can be seen on a webcam at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The evacuation orders and warnings seemed imminent at any time on Sunday with an eerie red glow in the sky, along with black embers and heavy ash falling on homes below Echo Summit.

Residents who were ordered to evacuate left their homes and filled the outlet roads.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic leaving the N. Upper Truckee area on Lake Tahoe Boulevard. (Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies used sirens as alerts and went from home to home making sure people were leaving.

The blaze has grown to 168,387 acres and containment dropped to 13% from a reported 19% on Sunday morning.

“Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it,” said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire’s eastern progress, but “today it let loose.”

Officials said they saw a significant increase in dynamic fire behavior resulting in rapid fire spread, and the blaze is showing no signs of slowing down.

“To put it in perspective, we’ve been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter each day for the last couple of weeks, and today, this has already moved at 2.5 miles on us, with no sign that it’s starting to slow down,” said Cal Fire Division Chief Eric Schwab.

Black embers and heavy ash cover an outdoor table at a home near the base of Echo Summit in South Lake Tahoe. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



The fire has is burning in Camp Sacramento, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Isaac Lake said but couldn’t confirm how many structures have burned.

Firefighters dealt with the hottest and driest day so far in their efforts to stop the spread of the blaze that started more than two weeks ago, on Aug. 14.

The fire is incinerating dry, dense timber in steep rugged terrain at a rapid rate.

“It’s so dry out there that when embers blow out into the unburned fuel beds, the probability of ignition is 90%,” Lake said.

Crews working in the rugged terrain scrambled to douse spot fires caused by erratic winds that were casting embers one-half to ¾ of a mile, officials said.

Some areas of the terrain are so rugged that crews had to carry fire hoses by hand from U.S. Highway 50 as they sought to douse spot fires caused by erratic winds, the Associated Press reported.

The dynamic fire behavior is likely to get worse on Monday. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a red flag warning that goes into effect in the afternoon and lasts through Tuesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 50 mph on exposed terrain and ridgetops with a consistent 15 mph flow from the southwest.

Total personnel on the fire is at its highest point so far, 3,531.