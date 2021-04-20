Sonora Pass highway open to Kennedy Meadows

Snow and debris have been cleared from Highway 108 to the Kennedy Meadows gate as of Monday morning.

The California Department of Transportation reported necessary repairs have been made on the road in time for trout fishing season on Saturday.

“Caltrans recognizes the importance of this route to the region’s economy, which depends a great deal on tourism,” officials said. “Crews responsible for the road opening extend their best wishes for those traveling who enjoy the recreational opportunities this part of California has to offer.”

Sonora and Ebbetts passes closed for the season on Dec. 15. 2020. There is no estimated time when Sonora Pass will be opened.

California reopened Monitor Pass on Highway 89 between Topaz and Markleeville on April 9.

Ebbetts Pass remains closed as of this week.

Inclement weather can result in the passes being closed.

The Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District closed on Monday. This closure will remain in effect until the 2021-2022 winter season when the snow depth exceeds the minimum requirement of 24 inches, and a foorest Order is signed and posted as open for snowmobile use.

The Forest closure of the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area to motorized travel occurs every year at the end of April regardless of snow cover. The intent of this action is to reduce user conflicts as snow melts and the California State Route 108 corridor nears opening. This year, the area is closing one week earlier due to current snow depth not meeting the 24-inch requirement.

Snowmobiling is currently still permitted on the north side of State Route 108 in non-wilderness areas of the forest. United States Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center and Forest Service personnel may be present in the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area for administrative use and law enforcement patrols.