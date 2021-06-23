Sorenstam to play in celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. — LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam has added the American Century Championship to her 2021 summer competitive golf schedule, becoming the fourth female entering the field that will feature more than 80 sports and entertainment superstars and athletes.

Taking place July 9-11 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe and televised nationally on NBC, the 2021 American Century Championship will be the strongest field in the 32-year history, tournament officials said.

Sorenstam, the most decorated women’s professional golfer in history with over 90 worldwide wins, is making her second appearance in the American Century Championship. She finished tied for second in her previous appearance in 2014.

A part-time resident of Lake Tahoe, Sorenstam will use the American Century Championship as her final competitive venture before fulfilling her goal in 2021 by playing in her first USGA Championship since 2008, the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, July 29-Aug. 1.

“Lake Tahoe has a special place in my heart and I’m excited to play the American Century Championship, one of my favorite events of the year,” said Sorenstam. “The competition is so fierce, the camaraderie off the course is genuine and the setting on the lake is spectacular.





“I have a lot of fond memories from playing in 2014, and I look forward to competing this year with my kids watching. I’m happy to play a few more events this year in preparation for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. I need to keep progressing because these guys can play. I hope to improve on my finishes from earlier this year.”

Sorenstam is the fourth female entered into the American Century Championship, alongside NBC News/Today Show host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, NBC Sports anchor and on-air personality Kathryn Tappen and Golf Channel on-air commentator Kira Dixon, 2015’s Miss America.

They join the strongest field in the tournament’s 32-year history that will include headliners Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Charles Barkley. The field includes 16 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Players, 15 Cy Young Award Winners, eight Players of the Year and multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winners.

The tournament will be televised live on NBC and NBCSN with GOLF Channel surrounding tournament coverage with interviews and insights throughout the week.

Tickets are available online and in advance only at http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com . Multiple precautions will be in place to ensure the health and safety for all participants as a limited number of fans return to enjoy the action.

The battle for the 2021 title is slated to include standout golfers like two-time champion Tony Romo, three-time champion Mark Mulder, PGA Tour Champions exemption competitor John Smoltz and defending champion Mardy Fish, the U.S. Davis Cup captain.

The 2021 American Century Championship will use the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded as follows: 10 for a double eagle, 8 for a hole in one, 3 for a birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.

For more tournament information, visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com .