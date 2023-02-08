Soroptimist club sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra, including (from left) Lisa Cali, JeanBergner, Kim Valverde, Nancy Muller, Lisa Huard and Paula Peterson at the Monday Meal on Jan. 30.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The women of the Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra are dedicated to serving others especially in their efforts to enhance the lives of women and youth both in our community and the world. It is a service organization that through their fundraising activities provides scholarships to women and young girls to enhance their ability to succeed academically. In addition, the organization funds and participates in many local school events that benefit the youth of our community.

On Monday, Jan. 31, SITS extended its mission to help and enhance the lives of members in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community by sponsoring a Monday Meal through Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program.

“This weekly offering in our community feeds not only those in need but also those that serve,” said club member Lisa Huard.

Serving others is the centerpiece of the SITS organization and the experience of serving a hot, delicious meal and giving out free bags of food was a perfect match for the service minded members. At the evening’s dinner, Lisa was joined by fellow SITS members, Jean Bergner, Lisa Cali, Nancy Muller, Kim Valverde, and Paula Peterson, SITS’s president. This fabulous group of women joined the B&B volunteers and created an inviting environment and served up a special “Lasagna Love” dinner which was enjoyed by the dinner guests.

Bread & Broth would like to thank the Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra organization for their Adopt A Day sponsorship and volunteer crew.

As a special treat, cooks from the nonprofit “Lasagna Love” prepared both meat and vegetarian lasagnas to serve at the evening’s meal. “Lasagna Love” is a newly created organization that began during the pandemic by those who wanted to help feed others. The “Lasagna Love” cooks also included SITS members Laurie Flesher and Jeanne Prestella. “Lasagna Love” makes lasagna and delivers it for free to families and individuals in need. To request a free lasagna dinner contact http://www.lasagnalove.org.

Submitted by: Bread & Broth

